1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,466. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

