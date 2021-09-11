$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average is $146.97. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

