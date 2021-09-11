$1.61 EPS Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.77. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,595. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $207.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

