$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $96.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

