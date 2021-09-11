$1.15 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Sunoco reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUN opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

