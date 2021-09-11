$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.12. PayPal also posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.32. 3,816,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,714. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

