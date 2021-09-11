$1.05 EPS Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after buying an additional 940,160 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter worth about $53,756,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter worth about $24,192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6,772.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 136,808 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock remained flat at $$69.92 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 660,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

