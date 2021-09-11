$1.05 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

