0x Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108.01 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, 0x has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $848.78 million and $108.01 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00058838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00162826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00042866 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

