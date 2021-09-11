-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.37. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

