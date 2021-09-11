$0.77 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 905,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,164. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

