$0.74 EPS Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.64. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $1,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 67,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 53.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

