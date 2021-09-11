$0.59 EPS Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. The Kroger reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in The Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,239,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,162. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

