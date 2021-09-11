$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.37. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,446. The company has a market cap of $678.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.