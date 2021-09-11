$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,017,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,626 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at about $13,855,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 254.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 169,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. 106,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.