$0.40 EPS Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

PRLB stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

