$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Healthpeak Properties also posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

PEAK traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. 3,368,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

