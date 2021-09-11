-$0.37 EPS Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.40). Eargo reported earnings of $4.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $20.27 on Friday. Eargo has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $793.77 million and a P/E ratio of -16.22.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 232.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eargo by 764.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 937,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 90.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 784,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

