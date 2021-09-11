$0.35 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Alpine Income Property Trust also posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,758. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $202.38 million, a P/E ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

