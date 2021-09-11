-$0.29 EPS Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.19). Translate Bio reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 226.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. 584,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,374. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.