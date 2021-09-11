-$0.26 EPS Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.24). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $42.72. 501,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at $3,882,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 43.6% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

