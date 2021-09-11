$0.25 EPS Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 159,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,863. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $648.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

