$0.15 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.16 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.50.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

