$0.15 EPS Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. PAE posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the first quarter worth $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the second quarter worth $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the second quarter worth $7,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 316,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. PAE has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

