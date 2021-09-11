-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 7,038,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

