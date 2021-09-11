-$0.11 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $911.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

