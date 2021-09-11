-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entera Bio.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%.

ENTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 113,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,440. The firm has a market cap of $111.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.67. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.