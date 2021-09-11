$0.05 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.