$0.05 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

