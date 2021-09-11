$0.04 EPS Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNTR stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

