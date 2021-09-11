$0.02 EPS Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,027.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,549,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after buying an additional 1,563,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.83. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

