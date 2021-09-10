Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Up 7.6%

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $8.91. 1,385,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,900,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. Cowen reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,013,883 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,201. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

