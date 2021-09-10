Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 440 Price Target at Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 440 target price from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 447.36.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

