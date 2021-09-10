Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,517 shares of company stock worth $3,456,231. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

