Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Gap Down to $39.60

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.60, but opened at $38.00. Zumiez shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 8,967 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

