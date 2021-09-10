Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,211. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zumiez stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1,354.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

