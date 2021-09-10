Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zumiez stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 16,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,211. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $679,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,451 shares of company stock worth $326,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zumiez stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1,354.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

