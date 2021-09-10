Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zumiez stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1,354.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

