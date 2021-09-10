Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $314.00. The stock had previously closed at $280.22, but opened at $289.60. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zscaler shares last traded at $283.48, with a volume of 28,902 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.62.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

