Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $280.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.61.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.42.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

