Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of ZS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.84.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

