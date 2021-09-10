Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $225.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.61. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

