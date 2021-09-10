ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.25 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,724.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

