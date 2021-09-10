Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million.

ZVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Zovio by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zovio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

