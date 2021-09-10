Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $295.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.87. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,385 shares of company stock worth $110,238,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

