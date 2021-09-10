Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 45.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

