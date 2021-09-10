ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0010

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $190,016.02 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00163208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043620 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

