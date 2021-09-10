ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 13% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $88.98 million and approximately $252,764.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded 13% lower against the dollar.



About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

