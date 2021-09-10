Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

TERN stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

