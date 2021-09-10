Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “
TERN stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
