Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.67.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

