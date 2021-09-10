Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.